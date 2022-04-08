 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don't use my neighborhood as a detour around Yale Avenue construction

  • 0

In spite of the signs that say, "no through traffic," people continue to use the Brookwood neighborhood as a detour around the construction on Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets.

Either people can't read, they don't care, or they arrogantly believe the signs aren't for them.

I walk in this neighborhood and have had near misses. Our children play and walk to the bus in this neighborhood. There have been near misses.

Please stop using our neighborhood as a detour. For the sake of our children, find a different way before someone gets hurt.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert