Letter: Don't use my neighborhood as a detour around Yale Avenue construction

In spite of the signs that say, "no through traffic," people continue to use the Brookwood neighborhood as a detour around the construction on Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets.

Either people can't read, they don't care, or they arrogantly believe the signs aren't for them.

I walk in this neighborhood and have had near misses. Our children play and walk to the bus in this neighborhood. There have been near misses.

Please stop using our neighborhood as a detour. For the sake of our children, find a different way before someone gets hurt.

