Letter: Don't tell purposeful lies about power use

Regarding rolling blackouts, as much as I complain about this cold, this is not unusual for northern Oklahoma.

Bartlesville is in plant zone 6 with typical, expected winter lows of -10 to 0 Fahrenheit.

In 2011, we had a low of something like -20 Fahrenheit, and I don’t remember any mention of rolling blackouts.

Just because we have had several mild winters (and mild summers also), don’t say we are using too much power.

The AEP-PSO representative called the cold “truly unprecedented.” Making matters worse, I keep my house at 65 degrees in the winter and 80 degrees in the summer.

I resent the inference that any power problem is our (my) fault. If AEP-PSO made an error in planning, it needs to say so. I will do all I can to help but don’t just blow smoke.

Differences of opinion I can tolerate. We can discuss the issue, and we all can learn.

However, purposeful lies make me mad, and this is a purposeful lie.

K. Mike Clark, Bartlesville