Letter: Don't sit out elections in November. Go vote.

Do you believe in a free and democratic country? Do you believe in being able to make your own decisions about your body or life? If your answer is yes, you must vote In November.

Are you one of 80 million Americans who never vote? If you are 18 and over, not registered to vote, or never voted, you must register and vote in November. Otherwise, you will be allowing more authoritarians to take over your life ever more.

The overruling of Roe v. Wade is just the beginning. To quote Justice Clarence Thomas, “justices should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell” — referring to three cases having to do with Americans’ fundamental privacy, due process and equal protection rights.

He has said the silent out loud by stating the Supreme Court will not stop with abortion but will continue to outlaw contraception, gay rights, or what you can do in the privacy of your home.

Or to paraphrase Samuel L. Jackson on Twitter, how does Thomas feel about Loving v. Virginia? This ruling allows interracial marriage using similar privacy arguments as the ruling he cited in his opinion. Thomas didn’t mention this in his comments.

Abortions will still go on in our country, but this means wealthy women can go where they want to get an abortion while at the same time poor women, especially women of color, will die from botched abortions.

Vote in November to stand up for the rights of every American.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.