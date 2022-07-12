Letter: Don't put weapons of war in hands of civilians

I proudly served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and on a few occasions, I used an automatic weapon. But in doing that, I was training to use that weapon for what it was designed to do: Kill a lot of people in a short amount of time.

Fortunately, I never had to put that training to use. So why do we put that weapon in the hands of civilians? So that they can do what it was designed to do?

Wake up, politicians. Let’s put that weapon only in the hands of men and women who are trained to use it for what it was designed to do.

