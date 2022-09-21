Letter: Don't miss upcoming performance of 'Daddy Long Legs'

Now that my family has tickets, I’ll let you know that “Daddy Long Legs” is coming back!

Pre-pandemic, with no idea what to expect, I was taken to this musical. Barely 10 minutes into the show, I had to fight the urge to text raves to friends.

How had I never heard of this 1912 children’s book? Back home afterwards, I searched online and found a PDF copy with the actual illustrated pages. The musical sticks exactly to the story and brings it joyously to life.

In October, the virtuoso cast will reprise this family friendly show at the Tulsa PAC. Adults and kids alike are guaranteed a happy time. I can’t say it enough: Don’t miss “Daddy Long Legs.”

