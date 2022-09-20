Letter: Don't mess with National Anthem before football games

At the recent Backyard Bowl, as the national anthem was being concluded, a large contingent of Jenks supporters bawled "the Trojans!" to drown out the end of the verse – “the home of the brave." This was both disrespectful and disgraceful. It disrespected their hosts and their country, and it was a disgraceful display of bad manners.

I understand this practice has become somewhat of a tradition with Jenks fans, and I further realize that it has been commonly done in some major league ballparks around the country, as well. That makes no difference. The Jenks patrons should have the social grace and the patriotic spirit to refrain from behavior of this kind.

The school administration, parents and student body need to make it clear that this conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Perhaps a policy enacted by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association that this activity will result in an on-field penalty would help these people get the point. They should be ashamed of themselves.

