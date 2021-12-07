Letter: Don't lose faith in our democracy

President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about the dangers of the unchecked growth of the military industrial complex.
President Lyndon B. Johnson lied about the "progress" of U.S. troops sent to fight in Vietnam.
President Richard Nixon lied about the extent to which he participated in the attempted cover up of the Watergate burglary.
President Bill Clinton lied to us about having sex with Monica Lewinsky.
President Ronald Reagan lied to us about the effectiveness of "trickle down” economics and his assertion "that government needs to get out of the way as ‘they’ are the problem."
President George W. Bush lied about Iraq's nuclear capabilities as his justification for undertaking a needless war with Iraq.
President Donald Trump lied to the American people 80% of the time he opened his mouth.
Do these facts translate into justification for the American public to distrust and malign our democracy? No.
Under the false narrative of individualism and personal freedom, 30% of American citizens refuse to participate in the common sense call for sacrifice, from refusing to wear a mask to protect themselves their children, and their fellow citizens to refusing to get vaccinated in order to put an end to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
If we no longer recognize the concept of community, then we will not be participating in a functioning Democracy for long. Consequently, the 30% of the American public who identify as Republicans will succeed in converting America's democracy into the dog-eat-dog realm of authoritarianism.
