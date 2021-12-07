Letter: Don't lose faith in our democracy

President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about the dangers of the unchecked growth of the military industrial complex.

President Lyndon B. Johnson lied about the "progress" of U.S. troops sent to fight in Vietnam.

President Richard Nixon lied about the extent to which he participated in the attempted cover up of the Watergate burglary.

President Bill Clinton lied to us about having sex with Monica Lewinsky.

President Ronald Reagan lied to us about the effectiveness of "trickle down” economics and his assertion "that government needs to get out of the way as ‘they’ are the problem."

President George W. Bush lied about Iraq's nuclear capabilities as his justification for undertaking a needless war with Iraq.

President Donald Trump lied to the American people 80% of the time he opened his mouth.

Do these facts translate into justification for the American public to distrust and malign our democracy? No.