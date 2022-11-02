 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't like inflation? Problems at the border? Then vote for Republicans

I'm a Republican, but I have also voted Democrat in the past. This election is not that complicated.

If you want high inflation, gas, petroleum, energy at record levels, border/immigration/drug problems, gender ideology in the classrooms, bail reform, recession, fentanyl entering into our country, the embarrassment of the Afghanistan pullout, Iran/Russia/North Korea threats and China's bullying then you vote Democrat.

If you're against all that I mentioned, you vote Republican.

