Letter: Don't let mass shootings become the new normal

Another day, another mass shooting. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers. They demonstrate the amount of effort and personal sacrifice you are willing to make to solve the problem. Now, sit down and make a list of family members, coworkers and friends that you are willing to sacrifice to protect your precious guns.

Republicans have long warned that gun controls are a slippery slope, but the true slippery slope is our inaction on enacting controls as frequent mass shootings escalate to become our new normal.

We do not need to ban guns, but we can easily live with restrictions such as those we impose on cars, alcohol, and prescription drugs. We need to ignore Republican Second Amendment fearmongering, and vote for intelligent representatives who commit to solving this problem.

Given the number of guns in America, mass shootings will not disappear suddenly with new legislation, so we must act now.

