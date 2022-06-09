 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don't let mass shootings become the new normal

  • 0

Another day, another mass shooting. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers. They demonstrate the amount of effort and personal sacrifice you are willing to make to solve the problem. Now, sit down and make a list of family members, coworkers and friends that you are willing to sacrifice to protect your precious guns.

Republicans have long warned that gun controls are a slippery slope, but the true slippery slope is our inaction on enacting controls as frequent mass shootings escalate to become our new normal.

We do not need to ban guns, but we can easily live with restrictions such as those we impose on cars, alcohol, and prescription drugs. We need to ignore Republican Second Amendment fearmongering, and vote for intelligent representatives who commit to solving this problem.

Given the number of guns in America, mass shootings will not disappear suddenly with new legislation, so we must act now.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

"There are no words to say how much (Dr. Preston Phillips will) be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him," says Tulsa resident Sandra Merritt.

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

"Posted only a few hours after the Texas grade school massacre, Ryan Walters states 'this is not a gun problem,' he reassures us, 'this is about ensuring individuals have the right to self-defense,'" writes Tulsa resident Stephen Gerkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert