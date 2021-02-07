Letter: Don't let local leaders off the hook about rhetoric leading to insurrection

In 1987, upon my eligibility to vote, I anxiously registered to vote with the party that had ordered Gorbachev to “tear down this wall” and succeeded.

I remained with that party until Jan. 6, 2021.

What I didn’t understand was that the administration in power at the time started a war on drugs and a war on science, ignoring facts that culminated in the party’s devolution into what I saw over the last year.

The same party that allowed me to study the SDI (Star Wars) program as an engineering student at the University of Oklahoma was also the party that pushed teaching creationism over evolution in science classes.

Despite the conflicts in logic, I continued to listen to and believe rage traffickers such as Rush Limbaugh.

It turns out, even though I believed America was in crisis in 1992 during my first year of law school with the election of Bill Clinton, he turned out to likely be the last president in my lifetime to stop spending more money than we actually had.