Letter: Don't knock the benefits of teaching foreign languages

I’m writing in response to Jenna Robinson's column on the lack of benefit of foreign language learning (“Point: Foreign language study is desirable, but not essential,” Oct. 19). As an experienced French teacher, I am reminded daily of the benefits of language learning.

Students learn to communicate not only with each other, but with other members of a growing global marketplace. To truly connect with people from other cultures, understanding of societal norms and attitudes in addition to vocabulary and phrasing are necessary and cannot be learned off Dualingo and Google translate.

The United States will continue to isolate itself as an egocentric and imperialistic country without the study of languages. The expectation that the world should accommodate English speakers contributes to our negative worldwide regard.

According to the American Council of Teaching Foreign Languages, higher standardized test scores, higher reading achievement, higher academic performance at the college level, ability to interact within multiple communities and increased problem-solving skills are also great reasons to explore another language.