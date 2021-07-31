Letter: Don't give incentives to work

I can't imagine paying people an incentive to go to work. No one should be paid to go to work ("State now accepting applications for $1,200 job-acceptance incentive," June 29).

I really hate that our taxes are being used in this way.

There are "Now hiring" signs all over Tulsa and surrounding towns. If you can't find a job, you are not looking.

Some say it doesn't pay enough or the hours are unsatisfactory.

If you are not qualified, there is help available. Some jobs include on-the-job training.

Or, would you rather sleep late and pay computer games all night? It doesn't pay a salary.

Working a regular job builds character, makes friends and produces self-sufficiency and pride.

The government has made a bad precedent that should not have ever started and definitely should not continue.