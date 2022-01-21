Letter: Don't foul the air with your (potentially infected) breath: Wear a mask

I wish that those who oppose vaccine mandates would pull their heads out of the sand long enough to think about this: Is smoking in public places a practice you want to revive?

I believe that smoking in public places, like movie theaters, airplanes, restaurants, has been forbidden for very good reason. That reason being the dangerous effects of second hand smoke on other people.

Sure, it is fine for you to smoke and risk your own health, but we finally drew the line at endangering flight attendants, wait staff, your fellow movie-goers and the American public.

So those of you who refuse to be vaccinated in the name of personal freedom are choosing to endanger your fellow citizens, and their children, by fouling their air with your (possibly infected) breath.

This is an airborne disease, and if you can't guarantee me that your exhalation is not contaminated, then the least you can do is wear a mask. The most you can do is get a pair of shots.

It sounds a lot easier than it was for millions to quit smoking. What is all the whining about?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

