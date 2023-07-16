The recent announcement of the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa aerospace project drew quite a number of prominent speakers and will no doubt be of great benefit to the Oklahoma economy (“OSU dedicates new drone research center in Tulsa, inks NASA agreement,” June 30).

The project is to be funded in large part by President Joe Biden’s so called Build Back Better Act.

Among those on the stage praising the project and taking credit for it were Congressman Kevin Hern and U.S. Sen. James Lankford. They both voted against the legislation funding this project. Is there not a word that identifies something like that?

