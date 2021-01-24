Letter: Don't forget all Oklahoma U.S. House members votes to reject electoral votes

There have been several letters recently admonishing Sen. James Lankford for not telling his constituents the truth about the fact there was no widespread election fraud.

After the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he did finally back down and vote to accept the votes from the Electoral College in the contested states.

However, Reps. Stephanie Bice, R-5th District; Tom Cole, R-4th District; Kevin Hern, R-1st District; Frank Lucas, R-3rd District, and Markwayne Mullin, R-2nd District, voted to reject Arizona's 11 electoral votes and Pennsylvania's 20 votes.

The voters in Oklahoma need to take note of these people, too, and vote them out of office in the future.

They are only looking out for themselves with a calculated perception of what it will take to keep them in office.

They are not interested in truly representing the people of Oklahoma and our democracy.

They should all be ashamed of themselves, but based on their actions so far they do not have the conscience to do that.

Remember, they are not thinking of the best interests of Oklahomans; they only care about their political careers and will do whatever they think it take to be re-elected, even if that involves lying to the voters.