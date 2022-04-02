 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't fooled. COVID-19 isn't done with us yet.

Our state is gathering COVID-19 stats differently now and making it appear nonexistent, mainly reporting number of new and active cases. Rarely will they report death count.

They finally reported March 24 that the state death count is now 15,383.

The previous report I saw was March 4 at 14,835. That’s 548 people in 3 weeks; for an average of 26 people per day. Wake up Oklahoma – COVID isn’t finished with us yet. We can and should do better.

My condolences to the many thousands of families that have lost a precious family member.

