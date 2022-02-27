Letter: Don't defund public schools; invest in them instead

“Defund the police” is a ridiculous idea. Just as ridiculous is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to defund public education.

The way to bring about positive change in a vital state service is not to deprive it of funding. Oklahoma continues to linger near the bottom in per pupil expenditures for public education while we are first in the regional average in public funding for private schools.

Most states in our region provide no funds for private schools. Turning over state funds to private schools where those funds are completely outside of regulation and accountability invites corruption and the misappropriation of tax dollars.

As a public school leader myself, I cannot purchase so much as a paper clip without a purchase order approved by a superior from an account regularly audited by the state government. That is as it should be.

Private schools can spend your tax dollars without your oversight, and in the case of private religious schools, public scrutiny of finances is barred by the First Amendment.