Letter: Don't crowd the space around handicapped parking places

My child should not be trapped inside or outside the car due to self-entitled who people park in the wheelchair loading zone of a disabled parking space.

It should be common knowledge that the painted diagonal lines next to a disabled parking space are intended for loading and unloading wheelchair bound passengers. This is a simple rule we all learned in driver’s education.

I am the parent of a medically complex child who requires a wheelchair when we leave home. Getting him in and out of the car is already tricky, so violators of this rule make it impossible. When self-entitled people park in that area, I am unable to transfer my child in and out of the car, sometimes leaving us waiting outside until someone moves.

Illegal use of disabled parking spots affects 73% of individuals who rely on those spots for transportation. A 2010 law in Oklahoma allows law enforcement to cite people who illegally park in these spots even on private property with a fine up to $500.

So why isn’t this being enforced? I see violations daily. I’m calling on the Tulsa Police Department as well as city officials in Tulsa and the surrounding areas to not only examine this issue, but to begin citing offenders.

I’m also calling for city leaders to provide more public awareness regarding this issue to reduce the number of individuals who must maneuver their way back into their vehicles due to offenders of this violation.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.