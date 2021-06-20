Letter: Don't close the book on the U.S. Capitol assault

I recently received Rep. Kevin Hern’s regular email roundup of events and actions in his role as District 1 representative.

I appreciated the summary, but there was an omission. In the summary, there was not one mention of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

With the omission, it is as if the assault is considered over and past by Hern.

A U.S. Senate committee issued a report on the security failures and shortcomings at the U.S. Capitol that allowed the breach and assault to occur.

The report did not investigate the underlying causes and planning that led to the assault.

In the Capitol assault, threatened were a presidential vote already certified by all 50 states, Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress.

For these reasons, an independent commission consisting of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats is needed to address the causes and planning.

If the country closes the book on the Capitol assault without an investigation of its causes, it is as if the assault was not serious and treats it as if it never happened.