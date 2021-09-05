Letter: Don't change the mascot at TPS Webster High School

It is with great difficulty I am writing this letter concerning possible name changes of mascots in Tulsa Public Schools.

Daniel Webster High School has always been the Warriors. Kids in the feeder pattern look forward to becoming Warriors.

To change the history of TPS does nothing to improve the legacy of the school.

Please note the recent name changes of several TPS schools and how they have impacted their legacy.

Webster High School staff, parents and students have always been extremely proud to be called a Warrior.

This movement should have been stopped by TPS leadership.

I call upon the staff, students and community to stop this nonsense about changing the name of the mascot.

Editor's Note: Eddie Creekpaum is a 1953 graduate of Webster High School. A request to change the mascots at Central and Webster middle and high schools was made by the district's Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee to the TPS board and Superintendent Deborah Gist.