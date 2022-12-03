Letter: Don't buy pets from puppy mills

Many families choose Christmas as a time to obtain a family pet. Shelters and rescues all over Oklahoma are full of wonderful animals needing a home.

Then there are good reputable breeders who offer purebred puppies, but they very rarely sell their puppies online or in pet stores. Puppies offered for sale in a pet store or online are almost certain to be from a puppy mill.

The term "puppy mill" refers to any facility which maintains the breeder dogs in substandard conditions with minimal care. Google the term “puppy mill” and you will see what I mean.

A good breeder will allow you to see the parent dogs. If you don't see the parent dogs, you are almost certainly dealing with a puppy mill. Buying a pet from a puppy mill keeps the mill in business and keeps the breeder dogs living in neglect until they are too worn out to breed more puppies.

Please look for Christmas pets at the shelters and rescues, whose employees and volunteers will make every effort to match you with the pet of your dreams.

