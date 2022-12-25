Letter: Don't break law

A letter on Dec. 15, "Do better," argues that Oklahoma’s drug laws and sentencing are too severe and are part of the reason 1 in 42 Black Oklahomans are in prison.

The writer suggests removing or reducing the punishment for these crimes as the solution. I have a simpler solution to consider. Stop doing those activities that result in jail time.

The laws are race neutral. Can we agree that those imprisoned have broken the law? Black Oklahomans should feel as safe as I do; not because of my skin color, but because I will not become involved in illegal drugs.

