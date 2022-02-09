Letter: Don't blame anything on yourself; blame Joe Biden

As I read the paper, it appeared to me that President Joe Biden is to blame for a whole lot of stuff happening in today’s world.

Everything from COVID-19 to Russia possibly invading Ukraine. Also, inflation, gun violence, the hunger in Afghanistan, and China hacking my Facebook account. And why isn’t he doing something about all the snow on my sidewalk? After all, the buck stops there.

It is a proven fact that people need someone or something to blame for everything that goes wrong in their life. And how do we go about placing that blame? For the pandemic, let’s blame China. Or maybe Donald Trump or Anthony Fauci. Or scientists for not getting us a vaccine. Wait, they did try to make me take it.

What about gun violence? Let’s blame the NRA or the gun manufacturers. Maybe it’s the sanctuary cities. Maybe it’s all the gangs we let roam the streets. Or the courts that are soft on criminals. Can’t be mom or dad or society in general. I had four guns to protect my home, but somebody broke in and stole them.