Letter: Don't believe the noise; support Bob Jack for Tulsa County commissioner

In politics there are two ways to win: by merit or by destroying your opponent. Rarely does one win by merit. What is more common is the art of the political witch hunt. The key to a good witch hunt is public frenzy. Find something the public will emotionally connect to and pursue the victory at any cost, destroying whatever human capital is in the way.

For a state that has spent most of its existence controlled by Democrats, we are no strangers to the witch hunt. All one needs is a good accusation and in the age of social media, the dogs are sent off.

The Tulsa County commissioner District 3 Republican runoff race is no different. Bob Jack is a man who has dedicated the last 44 years to making Tulsa County a better place to live and raise a family.

He has served our community through his church, two-time chairman of John 3:16 Mission; chairman, treasurer, precinct chair and state committeeman with Tulsa County Republican Party and numerous committees with Oklahoma Republican Party.

He has spent most of his adult life building businesses, creating jobs, and being an asset to our community. He is the biggest “rule follower” I know.

The accusations against him are just that, accusations, and speculation. Unfortunately, it is likely the truth won’t become public until after the election, once the damage has been done.

Don’t allow the politics of personal destruction to rule the day. Join me in standing with Bob Jack for Tulsa County commissioner.

Editor's note: Vuillemont-Smith is chairwoman of the Tulsa County Republican Party.

