Letter: Don't believe the hype over Arkansas River whitewater flume

Bob Doucette’s recent piece in the Tulsa World about the coming “water sports revolution” overlooks lessons learned by Oklahoma City (“A revolution on the water,” Sept. 25).

Forty-five participants in the Boathouse International Triathlon in Oklahoma City became sick with gastrointestinal problems after the event held May 16-17, 2009, due to pathogens in the water.

This is not surprising because urban rivers are notoriously not “swimmable.” The Oklahoma City government has prohibited water contact sports including swimming, sailboarding, windsurfing, etc. Kayaking is not listed but is probably safe if your face does not get wet.

Oklahoma City’s white-water venue is not connected to the river. It uses city drinking water, not river water. The water is treated with ozone and chlorine like a public pool.

Oklahoma’s Department of Environmental Quality in the 2022 bi-annual report says, again, primary body contact recreation is not supported because there is no information. Years ago, when the first Zink Dam was new, the Health Department sampled the river and posted “no swimming” signs.

Fecal contamination is delivered to the river via the storm water system which is composed of large outfalls and hundreds of small outfalls. The sources of fecal contamination are people, improper connections of sanitary sewers, dogs, cats, geese, Berryhill septic tanks, etc.

The new dam was grossly oversold, it will become the Water Sports Disappointment.

