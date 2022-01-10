Letter: Don't believe the big lie

The authoritarian state begins with people willing to suspend belief in reality and accept lies and misinformation given by their favorite leader because it supports what they want to believe, not the truth.

Philosopher and author Hannah Arendt studied the rise of totalitarian rulers and found their power possible because people would no longer distinguish between fact and fiction or between true and false. They became easily manipulated.

Former President Donald Trump and many in the Republican Party demand that you deny truth and believe that the insurrection was peaceful and honorable, despite the fact that it injured 150 Capitol Police, led to the deaths of five people and attempted to violate the Constitution by trying to stop the legitimate transfer of power.

They’d have you believe the “big lie” that the election was rigged, and filled with fraud despite no credible evidence to support these claims, and believe that science cannot be trusted because it interferes with their personal thoughts and creates uncomfortable truths.

They’d have you believe that compromise is not acceptable and rule by their minority is the only way, and believe the lie that every Democrat is a socialist in hiding.