Letter: Don't be stupid, get the shots

Recently viewed in the news, a non-vaccinated COVID-19 patient barely made it to become a recovered survivor.

In the interview, she was quoted advising the public “Go and get the stupid vaccine shots.”

Another way to say that is, “Stupid, go and get the free vaccine shots.”

I point out recent medical reports disclose 98.5% of COVID-19 fatalities were of non-vaccinated people.

Bob Jackman, Tulsa

