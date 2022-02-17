Letter: Don't be fooled by Republicans' hysteria over inflation, deficit

Here we go again, same song, second verse, orchestrated by Republicans in an attack on President Joe Biden.

First verse was inflation, second verse is deficits. Don’t buy into either unless you love recessions with the accompanying increase in unemployment and decrease in wages.

The inflation rate should not have caused hysteria until inflation exceeded double digits. Deficit reduction will cut into Social Security, Medicare and other social programs.

Don’t be so easily manipulated by this Houdini art of misdirection by Republicans. They don’t care about you. All they care about is gaining control of the House and Senate and the White House.

