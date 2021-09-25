Letter: Donate to Planned Parenthood; it will help every social problem

The Sept. 17 Tulsa World editorial “Stretch a donated dollar” opined that “The best way to give a philanthropic dollar this year is the Tulsa Area United Way.”

This is not true. The very best way, for anyone to ensure that their financial donations, do the most good, not only in Tulsa County in particular, Oklahoma in general, the U.S. and the rest of the world as a matter of the greatest urgency, is to make a contribution to Planned Parenthood," which currently receives no financial support at all from the United Way.

Overpopulation, and the fact that so many people give birth to children, without the financial wherewithal to raise them properly, is the common denominator of every social problem facing the residents of Tulsa County.

To claim otherwise is to ignore the demographic reality. There are too many people on the planet Earth.

Back when the Earth’s human population was about one half what it is now (4 billion, instead of today’s closing in on 8 billion) a group called Zero Population Growth had the slogan, “Whatever one’s cause, it’s a lost cause, without birth control.”