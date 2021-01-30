Letter: Donald Trump was an honest president

Many Oklahomans remember administrations before Donald Trump's that included wasteful spending, lies and deceit that had gone on for decades.

So, a vote for Trump was a call for change and continues to be a call from the working class to continue in the direction Trump aimed this country: America first.

As long as someone keeps this country headed in the right direction, I don’t believe it will matter who is in the driver's seat.

I do know Trump was the first in decades who recognized the working class as the backbone of this country.

Bring anyone who shares that agenda as honestly as Trump and I’m sure they will get the Oklahoma vote.

So out of touch? Nah! Not at all.

I think we all agree Trump is not the best statesman, but he is as honest as we’ve seen.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.