The story "Two Oklahoma delegates in DC report assets worth as much as $100 million each," Aug. 21, was interesting since both of those congressional delegates received money from the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020.

If Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Rep. Kevin Hern are multi-millionaires, why did they need federal money to help their companies? They took money from this program knowing it was intended to help small businesses.

These were not loans, but free money. Mullin received $1.4 million, and Hern received $2.5 million in loan forgiveness.

Did they really need the money to keep their businesses operating? I don't think so.

I have two words flashing in my mind — ethics and truthfulness. I'll remember this when I go to the polls next time.

