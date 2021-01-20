Letter: Do your protesting at the ballot box

America has been in existence for about 240 years. It was born of a revolt by brave people who wanted personal, religious and economic freedom.

It has endured a civil war, world wars, depressions, natural disasters and health pandemics.

I am more than 80, which means that I have been a citizen of this wonderful country for one-third of its life.

Also, one-third of our presidents have been elected in my lifetime: seven Republicans and Joe Biden will be the eighth Democrat.

That my choice for president may or may not have won the election does not spell disaster for our country.

It is not weaker than it was during the Civil War, Depression, 9/11 and when terrorized by diseases like smallpox and infantile paralysis.

Instead of trying to change the world by destroying property and costing lives, let's put our trust in God, have faith in the U.S. Constitution and do our protesting at the ballot box.

