Letter: Do the right thing

I just sent an email to my congressman, Frank Lucas, and I encourage other Oklahoma voters also to write their congressional representatives about the newly elected Republican congressman from New York who embellished his resume as he ran for office.

The actions of George Santos are proven facts, not liberal left wing fabrications. I hope the Oklahoma delegation can look at the facts and vote to ask Santos to resign. He does not hold the values that we Oklahomans want in Congress.

To simply censor Santos and give him menial assignments in the U.S. House does not fit the crime. That option simply takes away the right of representation from the people who elected him.

Again, I ask that our Oklahoma delegation to do the right thing.

