 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Do the right thing

  • 0
Election 2022 Congress Santos

FILE - Republican candidate for New York's 3rd Congressional District George Santos campaigns outside a Stop and Shop store, Nov. 5, 2022, in Glen Cove, N.Y. Weeks after winning a district that helped Republicans secure their razor-thin House majority, the congressman-elect Santos is under investigation in New York after acknowledging he lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

Ginnie Graham hosts Tulsa resident Lisa Kennedy Lawrence, who created The Birthday Fairy Project. It tributes mass shooting victims by bringing attention to their lives' beginnings, not their endings.

I just sent an email to my congressman, Frank Lucas, and I encourage other Oklahoma voters also to write their congressional representatives about the newly elected Republican congressman from New York who embellished his resume as he ran for office.

The actions of George Santos are proven facts, not liberal left wing fabrications. I hope the Oklahoma delegation can look at the facts and vote to ask Santos to resign. He does not hold the values that we Oklahomans want in Congress.

To simply censor Santos and give him menial assignments in the U.S. House does not fit the crime. That option simply takes away the right of representation from the people who elected him.

Again, I ask that our Oklahoma delegation to do the right thing. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thank Biden

Letter: Thank Biden

"It was exciting to read reporter Rhett Morgan's article about the investment to develop a business park east of Tulsa." says Tulsa resident Curtis Nelson.

Letter: Bad placement

Letter: Bad placement

"The Dec. 20 Tulsa World all but buried the story of the most historic criminal referral of a U.S. president ever." says Tulsa resident Leslie Dye.

Letter: It's a turnpike

Letter: It's a turnpike

"It’s very difficult to get out of Tulsa, in any direction, that does not involve turnpikes." says Tulsa resident Karen Gaddis.

Letter: Poor Jan. 6 defense

Letter: Poor Jan. 6 defense

"Editors must have been desperate to find someone to write a negative response to the January 6th Congressional investigation findings." says Tulsa resident Stephen Walker.

Letter: High heating cost

Letter: High heating cost

"If we are an energy powerhouse, why are we paying the highest heating costs in the nation? Follow the money." says Sapulpa resident Nancy Gladden.

Letter: Homeless plan

Letter: Homeless plan

"A task force may sound impressive, but task forces take time." says Tulsa resident Philip Viles.

Letter: Focus on work

Letter: Focus on work

"The job of our elected officials is not to fight with Democrats or Republicans or impose their beliefs and religion on others. " says Tulsa resident Barbara Bannon.

Letter: Insurrection costs

Letter: Insurrection costs

"President Donald Trump continues to cost the American people even as he fades from public acceptance." says Tulsa resident W.B. Moorer.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert