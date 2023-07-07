I am outraged. Give State Superintendent Ryan Walters an inch, and now he and his "faith commission" want a mile. (“Faith advisers push for full minute of silence, biblical posters in every class, Ryan Walters says," June 23)

It is bad enough that our current leadership, in partnership with the Catholic Church, believes it is all right to circumvent the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions by getting taxpayer dollars for school vouchers.

Now faith commission members want to impose their faith on every public school child by putting the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

The Catholic Church is one of the wealthiest religious organizations on Earth, and I do not understand its need for taxpayer dollars to create a virtual charter school. Also, I don't understand why Walters feels it is OK to go against what our Founding Fathers put forth about not creating a state or federal sponsored religion.

Christian-based faith does not have the corner on virtue or morality.

Plenty of people who grew up in secular homes know right and wrong and live moral lives. It is in how children are raised that determines the society we live in; that's a parental responsibility — not the state or the church.

This "pushing the envelope" on our Constitution needs to stop.

If the Catholic Church wants a virtual school, then it can fundraise. The Ten Commandments can be taught to children in Sunday school, where it belongs.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.