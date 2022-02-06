Letter: Do not let HB 1775 stand

I have strong objections to the anti-critical race theory legislation and propaganda sweeping through Oklahoma. This terrible idea to completely hamstring teachers is framed as a good one to trick parents into feeling validated and supported. These appeals to parents' hearts are dishonest and manipulative.

House Bill 1775 is flawed throughout, but is particularly dangerous in its encouragement of the censorship of classic literature and key historical and social science texts.

In protecting students from getting bruised feelings while studying important-but-controversial topics, HB 1775 will kill any attempt to teach our young empathy, historical awareness, critical thinking or racial sensitivity. I refuse to stand by and say nothing as these legislators hobble my children's K-12 education and undercut my ability to do my job as a college humanities professor.

The clauses written into HB 1775 are designed very cleverly: if they are made permanent standards, teachers will have essentially no power to choose what books to teach.