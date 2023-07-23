When someone mentions the climate crisis, why do others seem compelled to claim it has happened before or is part of a cycle? The only appropriate response to these dismissive claims is, “So what?”

Whether rising temperatures have happened before, are part of a cycle or something new, there is a cause. If we can interrupt that cause, we can save our grandchildren and great-grandchildren from agonizing lives and deaths.

But how can we know what to do?

Climate scientists have said we can reduce the warming effect by reducing greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, but climate deniers claim no one can accurately predict results on that scale. The deniers are correct.

Predictive models are never 100% correct, but they provide useful approximations.

Our modern civilization would not have been possible without imperfect mathematical (engineering) predictive models. We use models to design buildings and bridges, predict responses to advertising campaigns, predict weather and much more.

Computers have allowed us to vastly improve predictive models. Instead of giving us “deterministic” results, most current useful complex models give us “probabilistic” or “stochastic” results. These Monte Carlo simulations give predictions stated as probabilities.

Whether we like it or not, we are gamblers. Do we sit like a doomed frog in a frying pan or grab at the lifeline offered by imperfect predictive models?

Those models are telling us we are close to the point of no return.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.