Letter: Do not ignore history when getting involved in future wars
Letter: Do not ignore history when getting involved in future wars

Kudos to the letter "Everyone bears responsibility for the end of the war" (Aug. 31) for being perceptive.

The U.S. isn’t the first country to have failed in Afghanistan.

First, the British and Russians provided lessons the U.S. ignored, and Vietnam should have taught all previous administrations. A conventional war can’t be won against an entrenched indigenous enemy in an undeveloped country.

Second, the invasion and subsequent war could have been avoided. The Taliban offered to surrender and completely disarm in October 2001.

The Taliban also offered to extradite bin Laden if the U.S. would provide some of its intelligence related to bin Laden.

Had the Bush administration accepted those offers, the entire war would have been avoided. Countless lives and capital were wasted.

Third, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated a May 1 withdrawal date, which was announced in March 2020. President Joe Biden extended that to Aug. 31.

That’s between four and five months for people wishing to leave the country to make necessary arrangements for the evacuation everybody knew was coming.

The choice to wait until the last minute was their choice. Their poor choices can’t be pinned on any U.S. administration.

Future U.S. leaders, no matter the party, must, for the country’s future, remember these lessons.

The U.S. is indeed a great country, but it won’t continue to be great if our leaders continue to ignore history and involve us in wars with no achievable goal.

