Letter: Do better

According to The Sentencing Project, 1 in 42 Black people are imprisoned in Oklahoma. Our state is tied second for the highest imprisonment rate of African American people.

The mass incarceration of Black people is not new in the United States. Mass incarceration has been an issue after decades-old policies like the war on drugs that targeted minority populations.

It is time for a change in Oklahoma. After seeing the data, many other states reformed those decade-old policies. Many lawmakers have noticed that imprisonment has not changed the crime and are leaning more toward reform.

Oklahoma should follow suit and scale back policies from the war on drugs era.

For example, some states stopped sentencing for low-level drug offenses and instead use drug intervention and resources. Other states are not arresting people for simple possessions of marijuana.

Research shows that doing this will undo outdated policies and help decrease mass incarceration.

As a Tulsa transplant who is Black, the number in that rate of imprisoned Black residents scares me. I will not stay in this state for long if this number remains the same because it will not be safe for my family.

I feel as if I have a target on my back because of my skin color. Do better, Oklahoma!

