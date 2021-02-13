Letter: Distance learning causing problems for many TPS students

I’m an 8th grader at Carver Middle School and am normally all-A student.
But because of virtual learning, I’m making Ds and Cs. I’m sad because now I can’t participate in National Junior Honor Society since I don’t have a 3.5 GPA.
Those are just my struggles.
I know kids at school whose home situation isn’t good, and my heart breaks because school is their only safe space, and it has been taken from them.
Every night I pray they can get through this and remain safe. I pray for my friends who struggle, too.
Virtual is also causing my own family struggles.
My mom is constantly stressed because she’s always helping my siblings (I’m one of four).
I see her cry daily because of our school situation. It’s causing problems, and I’m ready for it to stop. Kids need schools.
Since virtual, I've seriously considered moving schools.
I don’t want to because I deeply love my school, and I want to stay with my friends I’ve gained over the years.
But I’m afraid if this situation continues, I may have to.
This has caused so many people, including me and my family, to struggle, and it saddens me. I know we can go back and be safe.
I beg the school board to please look closely at what is going on in the district and allow us to go back on Feb. 22. Please take this letter to heart.
Editor's Note: The Tulsa Public Schools board has a special meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to resume in-class learning starting Feb. 22.
