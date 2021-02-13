Letter: Distance learning causing problems for many TPS students

I’m an 8th grader at Carver Middle School and am normally all-A student.

But because of virtual learning, I’m making Ds and Cs. I’m sad because now I can’t participate in National Junior Honor Society since I don’t have a 3.5 GPA.

Those are just my struggles.

I know kids at school whose home situation isn’t good, and my heart breaks because school is their only safe space, and it has been taken from them.

Every night I pray they can get through this and remain safe. I pray for my friends who struggle, too.

Virtual is also causing my own family struggles.

My mom is constantly stressed because she’s always helping my siblings (I’m one of four).

I see her cry daily because of our school situation. It’s causing problems, and I’m ready for it to stop. Kids need schools.

Since virtual, I've seriously considered moving schools.

I don’t want to because I deeply love my school, and I want to stay with my friends I’ve gained over the years.

But I’m afraid if this situation continues, I may have to.