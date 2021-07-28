Letter: Disease thrives in poverty, depravity and ignorance

The framing employed in government overreach anti-mask divisive politics is disingenuous, dangerous and counterproductive.

No one is taking away freedoms (however that word is being defined by the particular rabble rouser).

Put the blame where it actually belongs: the virus, COVID-19 and its variant mutations that have achieved global pandemic status due to carelessness, ignorance, arrogance, mammon worship and just plain stupidity.

Pathogens do not care about your race, color, creed, beliefs or politics.

Disease thrives and multiplies in poverty, depravity and ignorance.

We are virus food and the RNA target for cellular enslavement transforming us into reproduction factories replicating COVID-19 to infect anyone else unfortunate enough to cross our path.

If you are infected, your cells are enslaved by the virus!

Sickened or symptom-free, you are spreading it around by the act of breathing, speaking, singing, yelling or any other form of opening your mouth and expelling air.

It’s part of the virus life cycle and amounts to random area-wide physical assault unwittingly or worse, deliberate reckless endangerment and wanton disregard.