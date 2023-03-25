I am so disturbed at the legislation that is being passed in Oklahoma right now, particularly from Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, who represents District 2. The district includes all of Sequoyah County.

Olsen first co-authored House Bill 2177 with Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender people of any age. Recently, he argued against House Bill 1028 that would have prohibited corporal punishment for special needs children.

That means Olsen condones corporal punishment for disabled (either physically or mentally) children in schools. He defended that based on Bible verses rather than current fact and research.

Who is he going to pick on next, the elderly?

District 2 voters need to wake up and research before they vote. People wonder why Oklahoma didn't get the Volkswagen plant. It is this sort of legislation that runs business and educated people out of the state of Oklahoma!

Editor's Note: House Bill 2177 passed by a vote of 80-18. House Bill 1028 failed by a vote of 45-43.

