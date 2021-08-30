 Skip to main content
Letter: Disappointed in Tulsa City Council's toothless resolution
I was very disappointed, and that's putting it mildly, about the City Council's decision to agree on a non-binding resolution about wearing masks.

What a cop-out! Where is the teeth in that?

To say in a public meeting that masks are ineffective is so false. 

With 1,228 deaths from COVID-19 and its delta variant in Tulsa County and 9,030 in the state of Oklahoma, how many more need to die before the non-vaxxers and non-maskers believe what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many in the medical community say about taking vaccinations and wearing masks?

A. Joan Soderfelt, Tulsa

