I am really disappointed in the Tulsa World, again. On Sept. 11, there was not one article on the biggest terrorist attack on our country. Does the Tulsa World editor feel that it is time to move on and forget 9/11? No way!

Sept. 11 and all the innocent lives and first responders will never ever be forgotten. Shame on the Tulsa World. This should have been on the front page.

Editor's Note: The Tulsa World published a story on Sunday, Sept. 10 about a 9/11 attack survivor scheduled to speak at an event the following day ("9/11 speaker coming to Oklahoma was 30 feet from plane that hit Pentagon," Sept. 10.) The same edition included a locally written op-ed "Opinion: Remember how Americans came together in solidarity and sacrifice after 9/11."

