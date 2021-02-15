Letter: Disappointed in Graham's position on city's mask mandate

I have a real issue with editorial writer Ginnie Graham's piece "Time's up for Tulsa businesses continuing to flout mask mandate" on Feb. 8.

I normally appreciate her columns, but suggesting businesses are the problem with masks displays the ignorance of one who has never owned and operated a business.

We require our employees to wear masks, and we ask customers to wear them as well. But we have been hit hard financially as most every business has.

We are not going to pick a fight with a paying customer who takes off a mask.

To suggest we, the business, get fined and not the individual who is failing to follow the law and instructions, is misguided and insensitive to the financial condition of small businesses.

Very disappointed in Graham.

John Anderson, Tulsa

Editor's Note: The Tulsa mask mandate passed by the City Council states businesses are subject to fines for violations, not customers.