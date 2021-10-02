 Skip to main content
Letter: Dig deeper on claims of Afghan refugee vetting
The article about Afghan refugees coming to Oklahoma ("First Afghan refugees have arrived in Oklahoma, Catholic Charities of OKC says," Sept. 24) reads more like a press release than a news story. As a lead story, it would likely have been a much better article if there was a touch of real journalism.

The salient news is Tulsa will be absorbing over 800 Afghan refugees. Many volunteers, educators, landlords, health care workers etc., will have to come alongside Catholic Charities to help them.

Buried deep in the article, it says that traditionally, Catholic Charities-Oklahoma receives vetted refugees. No further mention or follow up about vetting (or vaccinations) is mentioned. It seems the writer reprinted a press release.

