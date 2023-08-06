I appreciate the Tulsa World reporting on concerns from Attorney General Gentner Drummond ("Drummond warns of spreading Christian nationalism in public schools," July 22). I learned some things.

Drummond made clear the issues involved in understanding the role of religion and its relationship with the “state.”

The main purpose of our public school system is to teach facts to help assure a fair and reasonable democracy. Our Founders were convinced that religious favoritism is unworkable and unacceptable.

So what happens when we disagree? Our Constitution says we may not “establish” a particular religious belief. We may believe as we please, but may not impose that belief on others.

It might be nice if we all agreed. But challenges to our beliefs cause us to enrich our search for religious truth. Disallowing challenges demonstrates probable weakness.

Where is the harm when we have no absolute answers? Fiction as well as facts may teach.

I love hearing from other people about their beliefs and how they got there. I am not offended by different perspectives.

Many of my friends and even strangers have shared with me their awesome experiences. I thank them for sharing when it may initially seem odd or unlikely to do so.

I will not deny the reality of their experience.

Our Constitution provides rules regarding public religious practice, but protects our private religious beliefs and choices.

