Letter: Different leadership styles displayed at Tulsa's OIM debate

Leaders who make decisions based on emotions are dangerous. Leaders who listen and learn during emotional pleas and then decide are best.

I attended the Tulsa City Council debate the Office of the Independent Monitor and witnessed both types of leaders.

Eddie Faye Gates’ video was educational, followed by a comment on legislation telling teachers how and what to teach. Appropriate, since the charter amendment was to tell police how and what to police.

I watched a disturbing, edited video of a police interaction with a woman in crisis. I saw photos of injured people arrested with no context of how their injuries occurred, and I heard many of the same stories in support of the OIM that I heard years ago.

Leaders gave excuses as to why this proposal is no further along in 2022. Leaders told a story of a knife-wielding man at 300 South Lewis Ave. She called the police and was afraid for the man. We do not know the end result because she left.

Leaders gave hypothetical situations about fear of a police encounter with their child. The comments from the public were timed and limited. The comments from the leaders were not.

Thanks to the leaders who called for a vote before the audience endured more stories. A leader did inform the audience that there are avenues open to the public to get the OIM passed. This was helpful.

After the vote in denial of the amendment, most of the audience got up leaving not leading.

Editor's Note: Dave Walker is a former sergeant and supervisor of the Tulsa Police Department's homicide unit.

