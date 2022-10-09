Letter: Differences between Stitt, Hofmeister are stark

This paper’s Oct. 2 opinion section included an excellent summary of the significant policy differences between our state’s gubernatorial candidates, Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister.

Illustrative of the harm already done by Stitt and fair warning of more to come if re-elected, are these facts:

Contrasted with Stitt’s bizarre claims of making Oklahoma a “top 10” state in public education, only four states in the nation spend less per pupil on education, and just 14 pay teachers less than we do. The only public education category Oklahoma ranks in the “top 10” is the number of teacher shortages.

Even more insulting to thoughtful citizens is the recent exposure of fraud and corruption in the Epic Charter School scandal. In addition to the governor’s early support of Epic’s entry into public education in Oklahoma, the eventual multi-million dollar total of Epic’s inappropriate, erroneous and illegally expended public dollars was either the greatest or nearly the greatest abuse of public funds in Oklahoma’s entire history.

So savage was this “top 10” governor’s assault on public education that a life-long Republican, Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s state superintendent, changed her party affiliation to Democrat in order to run against one she knows and understands all too well, is the greatest threat to public schools in this state’s history.

