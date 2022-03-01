Letter: Did record cold somehow make the cost of producing natural gas rise?

Martin Shkreli raised the price of Turin Pharmaceuticals medication Daraprim by from $13.85 per tablet to $750 per tablet – more than 4,000%. Today, the price varies wildly, from $1.50 per tablet to $740 per tablet.

During last year’s record cold, the spot price of natural gas shot up, costing utilities and their customers record increases that are so high that payback needs to be spread over more than 20 years.

Did the cost of producing or delivering natural gas rise that much during the cold? Seems like just another opportunity for big business to grab a windfall on the backs of consumers. Maybe the federal government isn't the only driver of inflation.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.