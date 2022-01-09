Letter: Dialogue in CBS drama offensive to Native Americans

I was watching television and saw CBS' 31-second trailer for its new show "Good Sam." In it, one of the lead actors, Jason Isaacs, who plays Dr. Rob Griffith, chief of surgery at a fictional hospital, opens the trailer with "... this is surgery, not a drum circle."

He makes this comment to a group of aspiring surgeons he is in charge of. I couldn't believe what I heard, so rewound to make sure, and that is exactly what he said.

Apparently CBS, the writers, producers, actors, and everyone else associated with this show are either ignorant, or they’re flat-out racists for degrading Native American drum circles with this ridiculous analogy.

For those not familiar with traditional Native American drum circles, I offer this very short background. Drums, when formed in a circle, act as a way for Native Americans to stay in touch with their people, culture, and connection to the spiritual world.

Tribes believe the sound of a drum compares to a human's heartbeat, and resemble the heartbeat of Mother Earth. For Native American people, when you beat a drum, you do more than make music. The rhythm created from the drum is the foundation of song and prayer.